Watch the rare flash of “Bronze Beautiful Deep Sea Dragon” on video

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute In California, they’ve discovered another gem from the depths with a video of the rare high-finned dragonfish (Bathophilus flemingi), a toothed predator known for the fishing technique of lounging quietly in the water to capture unsuspecting prey.

Share the ethereal video match The creature is in the shape of a torpedo this week. The footage comes from 980 feet (300 meters) deep in the bay and was captured by a remotely operated vehicle Doc Ricketts (named after marine biologist Ed Ricketts). The ROV’s light system illuminated the fish, showing off its shiny metallic appearance. Doc Ricketts is deployed from the Mbari Western Flyer research vessel.

The bronze-colored fish was a cause for concern due to its rarity. “Mabari researchers have noticed a few different dragon fish in the depths of Monterey Bay, but this is the rarest we have encountered,” The institute said on YouTube. “In more than three decades of deep-sea research and more than 27,600 hours of video, we’ve only seen this particular species four times.”

The fish grows to about 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) in length. The bright appearance of this specimen contrasts with many dragon fish, which are very dark. In an explanation of the dragon fishThey are “pigmented with some of the blackest blacks known in nature,” Mbari said. a The 2020 study highlights the ultra-black appearance Some of these wonderful fish.

For another view of Bathophilus flemingi, check out Photos shared by fish scientist Ben Frabel in 2020. The fish was described by Frappe as having “a stunning luster of bronze and gold under angular light”.

We’ve seen some eye-catching ocean wonders thanks to ROV Adventures this year. take a look at this”yellow brick road“In the Pacific and this A pair of cute dumbo octopus. The shiny dragon fish is an additional treasure to add to the reward.