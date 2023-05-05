Watch The ONE Fight Night 10 Weight and Face Celebration

The ONE Championship is less than 24 hours away from hosting its first-ever live event in the United States, and athletes are about to enter the circuit.

But first, the official ONE Fight Night 10 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs promotion will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado on Thursday, May 4th.

Fans in the US and Canada can Watch this event live on Prime Video (With Amazon Membership) 7pm EST / 4pm PT Supporters around the world can also tune in by clicking play on the video below.

22 martial arts stars who are set to compete at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs.

Also, ONE Championship announcer Dom Lau will be getting some final commentary from tonight’s headliners, World Flyweight Champion Demetrius Johnson and former King of the Division Adriano Moraes.

Take a look at the final lineup for ONE Fight Night 10 below.

Fight Pass for 1 Fight Night 10

Demetrius Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes (world flyweight title)

Rodtang Jitmangnon vs. Edgar Tabares (single flyweight title for Muay Thai Championship)

Miki Musumesi vs. Osama Al Marawi (World Title Wrestling Flyweight Championship)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson (MMA – Women’s Atomweight)

Roberto Soldic vs. Zpaztian Kadistam (MMA – Lightweight)

Sage Northcutt vs Ahmed Mojtaba (MMA – Lightweight)

Ong La In Sang vs. Fan Rong (MMA – Middleweight)

Reynir De Ridder vs. Ty Rotolo (Submission Wrestling – Middleweight)

Jackie Buntan vs. Deandra Martin (Women’s Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Additional bouts for one fight night 10