Watch the Ethan Coen movie for the first time – Deadline

After extand The tragedy of Macbeth For Apple TV+, filmmaker Ethan Coen has gone in an entirely different direction with Drive-Away dollsComedy, adult starring Margaret Qualley (safe haven) and Geraldine Viswanathan (cat person) which today got its first trailer.

Set for release in theaters across the country via Focus Features on Friday, September 22, the Coen’s latest solo effort follows Jamie (Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning another break-up with a friend, and her stoic friend Marianne (Viswanathan) who desperately needs… higher dilution. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they meet a group of misfits along the way.

Also starring Benny Feldstein (Humans), Colman Domingo (Next Violet), Pedro Pascal (The last of us), Bill Camp (Boston Strangler) and Matt Damon (air), the film is written by Coen & Tricia Cooke, who produced alongside Robert Graff, as well as Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of the working title.

A potential award nominee likely to bow on the festival circuit, Drive-Away dolls It is scheduled to open on the 22nd opposite Sony stupid money and Lionsgate Expend4blesat the moment of early fall with little other competition.

Focus Features recently released Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City on June 16 and also has upcoming titles including Nia Vardalos My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (September 8) and the drama Alexander Payne The rest (November 10) Starring Paul Giamatti, Davin Joy Randolph, and Carrie Preston.

Watch the trailer for Drive-Away dolls by clicking above.