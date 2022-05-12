Watch the discovery of the Milky Way at the Event Horizon Telescope online

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has discovered something incredible in the Milky Way—something his team calls a “pioneer.” But what exactly this discovery is, we won’t find out until Thursday (12 May).

The event horizon telescope The (EHT) team has Raised discovery onlineBut the full announcement will come during a batch of press conferences at 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) hosted by organizations around the world. The Milky Way Discovery events will also be streamed online for public viewing. After the press conferences, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and European Southern Observatory (ESO) will host independent question and answer panels that will also be broadcast online.

The EHT is a network of radio telescopes around the world that primarily studies black holes. In 2019, the EHT similarly sparked a new discovery that turned out to be The first image of a black hole. No matter what the discovery was, it was sure to be intriguing. Here are the details of the live webcast that will broadcast the EHT announcements, as well as the subsequent question-and-answer sessions.

National Science Foundation webcast

May 12, 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT)

NSF will host its press conference in Washington, D.C., with a live video broadcast online on NSF . site and the institution Facebook page .

European Southern Observatory webcast

May 12, 3pm CET (1300 GMT)

ESO, which operates some of the facilities participating in the Event Horizon Telescope observations, will host its press conference in Garching bei München, Germany, outside Munich. The live video will be broadcast on ESO . site and his YouTube channel .

Webcast Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología

May 12, 8 a.m. CST (1300 GMT)

Mexico’s national science agency, CONACyT, will host its press conference in Mexico City, and it will be broadcast on the agency’s website. YouTube channel .

ALMA EHT Discover webcast

The South Pole Telescope at the National Science Foundation’s Amundsen-Scott Southpool Station in Antarctica, which is part of the Event Horizon Telescope Array. (Photo credit: Dr. Daniel Mishalik / NSF)

May 12, 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT)

The joint ALMA Observatory, which includes the NRAO/NAOJ/ESO’s Atacama Large Millimeter/ Sub-millimeter Array (ALMA) and ESO’s Atacama Pathfinder Experiment (APEX), which participate in the Event Horizon Telescope monitoring campaigns, will host its press conference in Vitacura, Chile. . Watch the live broadcast on ALMA observatory website

Q&A boards after the announcement of the EHT

National Science Foundation, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)

After the main announcement, NSF will host a question-and-answer session with a panel of EHT researchers. It will be broadcast online at NSF . site and the institution Facebook page

European Southern Observatory, Q&A, 4:30pm CET (1430 GMT)

ESO will also host a question-and-answer session with a panel of EHT researchers that the public can watch YouTube channel .