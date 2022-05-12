May 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch the discovery of the Milky Way at the Event Horizon Telescope online

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has discovered something incredible in the Milky Way—something his team calls a “pioneer.” But what exactly this discovery is, we won’t find out until Thursday (12 May).

The event horizon telescope The (EHT) team has Raised discovery onlineBut the full announcement will come during a batch of press conferences at 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) hosted by organizations around the world. The Milky Way Discovery events will also be streamed online for public viewing. After the press conferences, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and European Southern Observatory (ESO) will host independent question and answer panels that will also be broadcast online.

