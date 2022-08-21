August 21, 2022

Watch the Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch on NASA’s supermoon in free webcast

NASA’s massive Artemis 1 rocket has begun a countdown to its planned August 29 launch to the moon, and when that happens, you’ll be able to watch the historic mission live online for free.

The space agency will host a series of Artemis 1 Webcast this week and the next preceding the first unmanned launch on NASA space launch system megarocket from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The briefings begin on Monday, August 22, and run through launch day and include special guests such as actors Chris Evans, Jack Black and Kiki Palmer. You can actually watch live views of the Artemis 1 moon rocket above its board in live view

