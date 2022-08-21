Watch the Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch on NASA’s supermoon in free webcast

NASA’s massive Artemis 1 rocket has begun a countdown to its planned August 29 launch to the moon, and when that happens, you’ll be able to watch the historic mission live online for free.

The space agency will host a series of Artemis 1 Webcast this week and the next preceding the first unmanned launch on NASA space launch system megarocket from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The briefings begin on Monday, August 22, and run through launch day and include special guests such as actors Chris Evans, Jack Black and Kiki Palmer. You can actually watch live views of the Artemis 1 moon rocket above its board in live view

The last time a missile of this force fell from the KSC platform was in 1973 when a Saturn V . moon rocket It carried Skylab into orbit, ushering in the end of the Apollo era, so this month’s event should be a pretty cool show.

According to NASA (Opens in a new tab), the space agency will provide comprehensive coverage of Artemis I’s pre-launch, launch and post-launch activities when it’s time to light the candle. This massive unmanned rehearsal around the moon will pave the way for a manned lunar flight test by 2024. Artemis 2and actually landed on the moon by 2025 as part of Artemis 3.

These are lucky enough to be Join the Artemis 1 scene in Florida The shock and awe of the 8.8 million pounds of thrust that counteracts gravity propelling the sleek SLS rocket and Orion space capsule in the sky. For the rest of us, NASA just released its free live stream schedule to watch the mission from our homes in the safety and comfort of our homes.

Coverage of the live event will be broadcast on Space.com with permission from NASA Television, and NASA mobile app and the Agency's official website with pre-lunch activities on Monday, August 22 Launch the countdown Starts Saturday, August 27, at 10:23 a.m. ET.

Sure, it might not provide the same epic experience that the amazing Earth Blast would, but it’s the next best thing and you don’t have to worry about heat, parking hassles or huge crowds.

Phases of the Artemis 1 mission to the moon. (Image credit: NASA)

On launch day, the live stream of the celebrations included celebrity appearances by Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer, as well as a patriotic performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” courtesy of Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock. Then we’ll hear “America the Beautiful” played by the Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma conducted by Yannick Nesette Seguin.

Below is a summary of the launch activities that led to takeoff.

Monday, August 22: Artemis 1 readiness to fly review

One week from launch, in Monday August 22NASA Artemis 1 mission managers will meet for a full-day flight readiness review to decide on a launch-ready Artemis 1 SLS rocket.

in 7 p.m. EST (2300 GMT)NASA will hold a press conference to report on the results of that meeting and if the Artemis 1 lunar rocket is still on its way to launch on August 29.

Here’s who will appear in this summary.

Janet Petro, director of the Kennedy Space Center

Jim Frey, associate director of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis Mission Director, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Howard Ho, Orion Program Director, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program Manager, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Friday, August 26: NASA Briefing on Exploration of the Space Industry

on me Friday 26 AugustNASA will hold a press conference on… 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) To highlight the role of the commercial space industry in the Artemis 1 mission.

The briefing will include experts from NASA, Aerojet Rockettin, Boeing (which built the Space Launch System), Jacobs Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Airbus.

Jim Frey, Associate Director, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Jeff Zotti, RS-25 Program Manager, Aerojet Rocketdyne

Jennifer Poland Masterson, Operations Director, Michoud Assembly Facility, Boeing

Randy Lycans, Vice President/General Manager, NASA Enterprise Solutions, Jacobs

Kelly DeFazio, Orion Production Manager, Lockheed Martin

Doug Hurley, Senior Director of Business Development, Northrop Grumman

Ralph Zimmermann, Head of Moon Programs and European Service Unit Orion, Airbus

Saturday, August 27: The countdown to NASA Artemis 1 has begun

The countdown to the launch of Artemis 1 will begin in 10:23AM EDT (1423 GMT) On Saturday, August 27. Flight controllers will be called to their stations on this day and a two-day countdown to the final launch target begins.

Saturday, August 27: NASA Artemis 1 Pre-launch Conference

on me Saturday, August 27, NASA He will hold two information sessions to discuss the Artemis 1 mission. The first will be in 11 a.m. EST (1500 GMT)when task managers meet to review the Artemis 1 launch plan as well as its mission objectives.

The briefing will include a mission overview, a look at the weather forecast and NASA’s backup plans in case the August 29 launch date is pushed back. Mission backup days are currently targeted for September 2 and 5.

Mike Sarafin, Artemis Mission Director, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell Thompson, Artemis Launch Director, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Judd Friling, Boarding and Entry Journey Director, Johnson

Rick Labrode, Chief Flight Director, Johnson

Melissa Jones, Recovery Manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program, Kennedy

Melody Lovin, Meteorologist, Space Launch Delta 45

Jacob Blecher, Chief Exploration Scientist, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Saturday, August 27: NASA’s Artemis Moon to Mars . Briefing

After the pre-launch briefing, NASA will hold a press conference on Saturday August 27 at 2:30 PM EST (1830 GMT)led by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to discuss the agency’s plans to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

NASA described the talk as “a briefing on the agency’s plans for lunar exploration to Mars” and will include presentations by Nelson and representatives from various branches of exploration, space technology, and the agency’s spaceflight to outline plans to reach Mars from the moon under Artemis. a program.

Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA

Bhavya Lal, NASA Associate Administrator for Technology, Policy and Strategy

Jim Frey, Associate Administrator at NASA, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Kathy Luders, Associate Administrator at NASA, Space Operations Mission Directorate

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate

Brason Desai, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate

Randy Bresnik, NASA astronaut

on me Sunday 28 AugustNASA will hold a short briefing at 9 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) To give an update on Artemis 1 launch progress.

The briefing will review the state of the mission countdown with Jeff Spaulding, NASA’s senior director of Artemis 1 tests, as well as Melody Lovin, weather officer for Space Launch Delta 45 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station near KSC.

Jeff Spaulding, Senior Director of NASA Artemis I . Tests

Melody Lovin, Meteorologist, Space Launch Delta 45

Monday, August 29: 12AM EDT – Artemis 1 launch day – Fuel coverage

Monday 29 Augustis the first launch attempt for NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission, and it’s going to be a long day.

NASA webcasting activities begin on 12 a.m. EDT (0400 GMT), with a live webcast about refueling operations, which NASA calls the tank, for the Space Launch System. The SLS rocket’s primary stage can hold about 730,000 gallons of supercooled liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, so loading that fuel would take hours.

Monday August 29th: 6:30AM ET – Full coverage of the Artemis 1 لإطلاق launch

A webcast of full coverage of NASA’s launch of Artemis 1 will begin on August 29 at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT). This part of the agency’s webcast will be in English.

“The launch coverage will continue through lunar injections and spacecraft separations, putting Orion on its way to the moon,” NASA wrote in its description.

Monday August 29: 7:30 AM ET – Artemis 1 broadcast in Spanish

At 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT), NASA’s Spanish-language webcast will begin chronicling the Artemis 1 mission.

The webcast will continue during launch and the first 15 minutes of the mission after takeoff. After launch, you can get updates in Spanish on Artemis 1 through the NASA en español social media channels.

Saturday Aug 29: 8:33AM EDT – Artemis 1 . Takeoff

This is the moment of truth for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission: Space Launch System rocket’s first launch window.

NASA actually has a two-hour window to try to launch the SLS Booster, so the launch can happen anytime between 8:33am EST and 10:33am EST (1233-1433 GMT)and weather and technical regulations.

Saturday, August 29: 12 PM ET – Post-launch press conference Artemis 1

After the launch, NASA will hold a scheduled post-launch press conference no later than one hour after the launch broadcast ends. Currently, NASA is looking forward to 12 PM EST (1600 GMT) The time to start this briefing, but that may change as the day progresses.

Below are NASA officials scheduled to speak at the briefing.

Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA

Mike Sarafin, Artemis Mission Director, NASA Headquarters

Mike Bolger, Director of the Ground Exploration Systems Program, Kennedy

Howard Hu, Orion Program Director, Johnson

John Honeycutt, Space Launch System Program Manager, Marshall

Saturday, August 29: 4PM EST – Burning Path of Orion

If all goes well with the launch, NASA will host 4 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) Webcast to highlight first trajectory maneuver to send Artemis 1 Orion beyond Earth’s orbit and off to the Moon.

The time of this coverage may change depending on when the Artemis 1 mission is launched.

Saturday, August 29: 5:30 PM EDT – Orion views of Earth

Artemis 1’s last big launch day event is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT), with the Orion spacecraft expected to transmit its first view of Earth from space.

Like the exit path maneuver, the timing of this broadcast is subject to change depending on the exact launch time and health of the Orion spacecraft.

For a complete summary of all the talks and activities surrounding the exciting Artemis 1 cruise, check out Detailed coverage schedule for NASA.

Whether you’re looking for a nice place in person to see Artemis 1 or take it all in via NASA’s live streaming options, the fireworks show is destined to be summer!