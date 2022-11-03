Watch the AMD Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ GPU Unveil Live Here, Gaming GPUs Enter the Chiplet Era

Today, AMD will hostTogether we advance in games“Live broadcast where the company will unveil the Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ GPUs.

Chiplets are coming to gaming GPUs! AMD Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ Graphics Card Unveiled Just 24 Hours Away, Tune In To Live Here

The livestream has a single focus and objective, and it will mark the unveiling of AMD’s next generation RDNA 3 GPUs that will power Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. AMD will not only talk about specs, but also features and the software ecosystem that runs About new gaming chips.

Join AMD for Advance Games Together, to announce the next generation of GPUs built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture that deliver new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality for gamers and creators. Our high-end RDNA 3 GPUs will deliver powerful increases in performance and performance per watt over our existing products and include new features that support high-resolution games and high frame rates. We look forward to sharing more details later this week. AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su

AMD confirmed That its RDNA 3 GPUs are coming later this year with a massive performance boost. The company’s senior vice president of engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said the next generation of Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will deliver over 50% performance per watt lift versus current RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm process node

Advanced chiplet packaging

Revisited unit of account

Enhanced graphics pipeline

The next generation of AMD Infinity cache

Improved ray tracing capabilities

Polished adaptive power management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The initial lineup is expected to include two cards based on the flagship Navi 31 GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and the Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB Graphics Card Specifications “Rumored”

The AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, will power next-generation enthusiast cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT graphics card. We’ve heard that AMD will drop CUs (computing units) in favor of WGP (working set processors) in the next generation of RDNA 3 GPUs. Each WGP will contain double CUs (computational units) but with double SIMD32 assemblies versus only 2 in each CU within RDNA 2. Rumors are that AMD has the option to choose between Samsung and TSMC for the 6nm die.

AMD Navi 31 XTX: 12288 cores, 384-bit bus, 192MB infinity cache, 308mm2 @5nm GPU

12288 cores, 384-bit bus, 192MB infinity cache, 308mm2 @5nm GPU AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 cores, 384-bit bus, 128MB infinity cache, 520mm2 @7nm GPU

according to Latest informationThe AMD Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture is expected to offer a single GCD with 48 WGPs, 12 SAs and 6 SEs. This will give a total of 12288 SP or stream handlers. This is a 2.4x increase in cores compared to the 5120 SPs found in the Navi 21 GPU. It is said that the GPU or Navi 31 GCD measures 308 mm2 It will come packaged in TSMC’s own 5nm process node.

The Navi 31 GPU will also carry 6 MCDs which will have a 16MB Infinity cache per die, and likely also 64-bit (32-bit x 2) memory controllers that will supply the chip with a 384-bit bus interface.

While this equates to 96MB from the Infinity Cache which is down from the 128MB found in current Navi 21 GPUs, there is also a 3D solution in the works that Recently mentioned This would double the 32MB Infinity cache (16MB 0-hi + 16MB 1-hi) for a total of 192MB of cache. This is a 50% increase over the current Navi 21 design, and it also makes the Navi 31 the first graphics processing unit (GPU) with microchip and 3D stacked designs. These chips, or MCDs, will be manufactured on a 6 nm 37.5 mm TSMC process node2 All.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB Graphics Card Specifications “Rumored”

There will also be a downgrade variant featuring a Navi 31 XT GPU core. This chip will pack 42 WGPs or 10,752 cores. This is 12.5% ​​fewer cores than the full-fat variant. The GPU will also run at slightly lower clock speeds but the power draw will be lower.

AMD Navi 31 XT: 12,288 cores, 320-bit bus, 160MB infinity cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm

12,288 cores, 320-bit bus, 160MB infinity cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm AMD Navi 21 XT: 4608 cores, 256-bit bus, 128MB infinity cache, 520mm2 @7nm GPU

The graphics card will also have 20GB of GDDR6 memory over a 320-bit wide bus interface. With only 5 MCDs enabled, the card will end up with 80MB of Infinity Cache which is 16MB less than the higher variant and down 16.6%.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT “Official” Specifications:

Photographers card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Operation knot 5 nm + 6 nm 5 nm + 6 nm 7 nm 7 nm die size 308 mm2 (GCD only)

533 mm2 (with MCDs) 308 mm2 (GCD only)

533 mm2 (with MCDs) 520 mm 2 520 mm 2 transistors to be announced later on to be announced later on 26.8 billion 26.8 billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 stream processors 12288 10752 5120 5120 TMUs / ROPs to be announced later on to be announced later on 320/128 320/128 clock game 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz increase the clock 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 62 TFLOPs 57 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infiniti cash 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory bus 384 bit 320 bit 256 bit 256 bit memory clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/sec 800 GB/sec 576 GB/sec 512 GB/sec Effective bandwidth 5.2 TB/sec to be announced later on 1728.2 GB/sec 1664.2 Gb/s TBP 355 W 300 watts 335 W 300 watts PCIe interface PCIe 5.0 x16 . slot PCIe 5.0 x16 . slot PCIe 4.0 x16 . slot PCIe 4.0 x16 . slot price 999 USD 899 USD 1099 USD 999 USD

Refined adaptive power management and next-generation infinite cache for RDNA 3 . confirmed

Sam Navziger, Senior Vice President, President of AMD and Technology Engineer Already highlighted The next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs found in the Radeon RX 7000 GPUs and next-generation iGPUs will offer a range of new technologies including adaptive power management technology optimized for mapping workload-specific operating points, ensuring that the Graphics processing uses only the power required for the workload. The GPUs will also feature the next generation AMD Infinity Cache which will provide higher cache density, lower power and lower graphics memory power needs.

What’s Next? Looking to the future, we continue to push our drive toward more efficient gaming with the AMD RDNA 3 architecture. As the first AMD graphics architecture to take advantage of our 5nm process and proprietary chip encapsulation technology, AMD RDNA 3 is on its way to deliver over 50 percent better performance per watt than the architecture. AMD RDNA 2 – Which really delivers the best games. Gamer performance in cool, quiet, energy-conscious designs. Contributing to this power-conscious design, AMD RDNA 3 optimizes AMD RDNA 2’s adaptive power management technology to map workload-specific operating points, ensuring that each component of the GPU uses only the power it needs for optimal performance. The new architecture also introduces a new generation of AMD Infinity cache, which is expected to provide higher density and lower power caches to reduce the power needs of graphics memory, helping to establish AMD RDNA 3 and Radeon graphics as true leaders in efficiency. We’re pleased with the improvements we’re making with AMD RDNA 3 and its predecessors, and believe there’s more, that can be pulled from our advanced architectures and process technologies, delivering unparalleled performance per watt across the stack as we continue our push for better gaming. via AMD

AMD will reveal its RDNA 3 GPU architecture and Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards on November 3rd while the physical retail launch will take place a few weeks later.

