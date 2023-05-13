May 13, 2023

Watch the 2025 Porsche Boxster EV test at the Nürburgring

1 hour ago

2025 Porsche The Boxster EV has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation in the automotive world. Recently, a spy video that showed the electric sports car testing at Germany’s famous Nürburgring racetrack surfaced, giving enthusiasts a sneak peek at what to expect from this highly anticipated car. In this article, we will look at all the information on the new Porsche EV.

Does Porsche make an electric Boxster?

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster | Porsche

Spy video, which he premiered CarSpyMedia On YouTube, the 2025 Porsche Boxster EV is seen zipping around the Nürburgring with impressive speed and agility. While the car is heavily camouflaged, some design elements are visible. You can clearly see the Boxster’s distinctive styling and no visible tailpipe. These details indicate that the car will have a sleek and modern look, in line with Porsche’s reputation for producing some of the most visually appealing sports cars.

