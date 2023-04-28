April 28, 2023

Watch SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launch today, after a weather delay

Izer 23 mins ago 3 min read

Update for April 28th: Now on Friday (April 28), SpaceX is targeting the launch of its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying satellites for Viasat, Astranis, and Gravity Space. The mission has been postponed from April 25, 26 and 27 due to inclement weather at the Pad 39A launch site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is currently set for 7:29 PM ET (2329 GMT).

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will launch for the sixth time ever on Friday (April 28), and you can watch the event live.

