October 13, 2022

Watch SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth today (October 13)

October 13th update: SpaceX’s Crew-4 Dragon capsule is scheduled to lift off from the International Space Station today at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT) after a one-day delay due to weather on Earth. The capsule and its four-astronaut crew will blast off off the Florida coast at 5:41 p.m. EDT (2141 GMT). Watch it directly above.

SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission will leave the International Space Station (ISS) Thursday morning (October 13), and you can watch the event live.

