September 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch SpaceX launch Starlink satellites tonight after several delays

Izer 15 mins ago 3 min read
Watch SpaceX launch Starlink satellites tonight after several delays

Update, 9:15pm EST: SpaceX canceled the launch due to bad weather. The new launch date is Saturday (September 17) 8:43pm EST (1243 GMT Sunday, September 18). SpaceX’s webcast will start on 8:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT).

SpaceX plans to launch another large batch of its Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday night (September 16), and you can watch the event live.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Jurassic: Vomiting 150 million years ago reveals prehistoric predator

8 hours ago Izer
4 min read

The study concluded that fire ant rafts are formed due to the Cheerios effect

16 hours ago Izer
2 min read

China’s discovery of lunar minerals could add to a fuller view of the moon

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Symbol – abroad – winter has come, snow is already falling in the next house

2 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Opinion: Adobe’s stock has been attacked for spending $20 billion on Figma. But she now owns a rare company.

4 mins ago Izer
5 min read

William and Harry stand with their cousins ​​in the Queen’s coffin

10 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch SpaceX launch Starlink satellites tonight after several delays

15 mins ago Izer