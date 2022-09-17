Watch SpaceX launch Starlink satellites tonight after several delays

Update, 9:15pm EST: SpaceX canceled the launch due to bad weather. The new launch date is Saturday (September 17) 8:43pm EST (1243 GMT Sunday, September 18). SpaceX’s webcast will start on 8:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT).

SpaceX plans to launch another large batch of its Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday night (September 16), and you can watch the event live.

SpaceX Plans to loft 54 ​​more starlink wide wave Satellites From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday at 8:43 p.m. EDT (0043 GMT on Sept. 18). You can watch here on Space.com, or live via SpaceX (Opens in a new tab). The launch was postponed for several days due to bad weather.

Trip plan calls a Falcon 9 Starlink Group 4-34 . satellite carrier rocket outer space , and for the first stage of the rocket to land aboard the drone, Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean about nine minutes later. This will be the sixth launch and landing of this particular booster, SpaceX wrote in a Job description (Opens in a new tab).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 51 Starlink internet satellites and the Sherpa-LTC2 space tug from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on September 4, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Starlink is SpaceX’s broadband satellite constellation. The company has launched more than 3,200 satellites into orbit so far. SpaceX is rapidly expanding the constellation, with launches happening almost every week – and sometimes more.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk He recently said he hopes to launch up to 100 SpaceX missions in 2023. The goal is, in part, to increase Starlink’s service as quickly as possible to the remote customers the company wants to serve.

SpaceX has already won regulatory approval to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites. The company also applied to an international regulator to send another 30,000 satellites into orbit.

The company is also expanding the types of customers that access Starlink’s services.

SpaceX recently announced a collaboration with T-Mobile for broadband service directly to mobile phones. In addition, SpaceX has signed with Royal Caribbean for Show Starlink on cruise ships To improve the Internet at sea.

