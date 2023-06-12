June 12, 2023

Watch SpaceX launch its second mission this afternoon

Izer 57 mins ago 2 min read

SpaceX plans to launch its second mission for today (June 12), and you can watch the event live.

A Falcon 9 rocket dotted with 72 small satellites is scheduled to lift off from Space Force Base Vandenberg in California at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2119 GMT; 2:19 p.m. local time California), launching a ride-sharing mission called Transporter – 8.

