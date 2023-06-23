June 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch SpaceX launch 56 Starlink satellites on June 23

Izer 54 mins ago 2 min read

SpaceX will send another batch of its Starlink satellites into space today (June 23) and you can watch everything live for free.

SpaceX plans to send 56 Starlink satellites aloft at 9:56 AM EST (1356 GMT) atop the Falcon 9 rocket. When live-stream information becomes available, Space.com will post it here for you to watch.

