Watch SpaceX launch 56 Starlink satellites on June 23

SpaceX will send another batch of its Starlink satellites into space today (June 23) and you can watch everything live for free.

SpaceX plans to send 56 Starlink satellites aloft at 9:56 AM EST (1356 GMT) atop the Falcon 9 rocket. When live-stream information becomes available, Space.com will post it here for you to watch.

The Falcon 9 will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Space Force Station Cape Canaveral in Florida, with the first stage landing eight minutes later on a nearby drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean called A Shortfall of Gravitas. Starlinks will be deployed approximately 65 minutes after launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a group of the company’s Starlink broadband satellites on March 3, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX says the first stage has already supported several missions, including the resupply mission to the International Space Station known as CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, SES-19, and three other Starlink missions.

Launch backup opportunities are also available on Saturday (June 24) at 9:05 AM EST (1305 GMT) and later Saturday at 10:46 AM EST (14:46 GMT).

SpaceX has sent more than 4,500 Starlink satellites into space already, and nearly 4,200 of them are operational, according to an astrophysicist and satellite tracker. Jonathan McDowell.

But SpaceX wants to keep growing massive planets. The company has permission to send 12,000 broadband satellites into space and has applied for another 30,000.