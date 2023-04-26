April 26, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Watch SpaceX launch 46 Starlink satellites on April 27 after a delay

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read

Update for April 26th at 9:50 AM EST (1450 GMT): SpaceX is now targeting no later than Thursday (April 27) to launch 46 Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket due to a “possible failed landing” during the April 26 attempt.

SpaceX plans to launch another large batch of its Starlink internet satellites and land the return rocket at sea on Thursday morning (April 27), and you can watch the event live.

