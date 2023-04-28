April 29, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch SpaceX launch 2 SES communications satellites today

Izer 2 hours ago 3 min read

Update at 5:12 PM ET: SpaceX is now targeting a launch time of 6:12 PM EST (2212 GMT) for its Falcon 9 rocket carrying two SES satellites for ViaSat. The mission’s 88-minute launch window opened at 5:12 p.m. ET.

SpaceX will launch two satellites for carrier SES today (April 28) and land a rocket at sea, weather permitting, and you can watch the event live.

See also  A hyperactive sunspot has cast a huge X-class solar flare into space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Watch SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launch today, after a weather delay

10 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Quaoar had one “impossible” ring, then astronomers found two

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Watch the live stream of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

A farm with two thousand rhinos is for sale

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

A new report blames airlines for most flight cancellations

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Marvel’s Blade reboot will reunite the true detective with Mahershala Ali

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch SpaceX launch 2 SES communications satellites today

2 hours ago Izer