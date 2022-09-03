September 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch Russian cosmonauts test a European robotic arm on Friday

Izer 59 mins ago 3 min read
Watch Russian cosmonauts test a European robotic arm on Friday

Two astronauts returned to work on Friday (September 2), more than making up for a spacewalk cut short two weeks ago.

Expedition 67 commander Oleg Artemyev and flight engineer Denis Matveev easily surpassed their assigned spacewalk missions in 7 hours 47 minutes International Space Station The spacewalk began at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT).

See also  Incredible new maps of asteroid psyche reveal an ancient world of metal and rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

How to watch the Artemis I mission go to the moon

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

James Webb of NASA released the first direct image of a planet outside our solar system

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Meet NASA’s MOXIE, a fund that produces oxygen on Mars

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

America could enter the war

42 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Ford EV sales rose 307% in August, ranking second in electric vehicle sales in the United States

46 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Virgo for the month of September 2022

52 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch Russian cosmonauts test a European robotic arm on Friday

59 mins ago Izer