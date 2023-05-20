Watch Palantir

It’s that time again! “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the round bell, which means he gives his answers to stock callers’ questions pretty quickly.

Palantir: “Palantir has changed, they’ve got the debt, they’re pivoting, and by the way, Jacobs CEO Bob Bragada said to me, ‘Watch out, Palantir is doing some pretty cool stuff.

Nextera Energy: “I love Nextera, I love growth facilities, and this is Nextera. It’s a good call.”

H.F. Sinclair Corporation: “Everyone keeps saying the numbers are going to come down a lot. I’m with you — I don’t think, at this point, it’s nearly as risky, but look, let’s understand each other, it’s just because it’s come down a lot, I didn’t like it Arrow”.

Veeva Systems: “Veeva Systems is a very expensive stock, but it’s a great company. Cloud-based software for the medical business, it really has a space for itself. I’ll say yes, but you understand, this is a growth stock for young people, not for seniors because it’s riskier than I’d recommend in the offer “.