August 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 mission webcast for free

Izer 45 mins ago 3 min read
NASA

NASA is a few weeks away from the launch of its first Artemis flight to the moon this month and you can learn all about the mission in this week’s free webcast.

Artemis 1NASA’s unmanned deep space test flight Orion spacecraft and huge space launch system megarocket, scheduled to launch around the moon on August 29. To pave the way for the mission, NASA will hold a mission briefing on Wednesday (August 3) along with a detailed mission brief on Friday (August 5), and you’ll be able to watch both events for free online at NASA website (Opens in a new tab)and NASA TV and NASA app (Opens in a new tab).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Webb Telescope captures the colorful Cartwheel galaxy 500 million light-years away

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The last supermoon of the year will take place on August 11, 2022

17 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope takes a mirror image of the galaxy

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

26 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Solana governor ‘drained’ in blow to crypto network

34 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Marilyn Monroe property defends Ana de Armas over biographical accent criticism | Ana de Armas

40 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 mission webcast for free

45 mins ago Izer