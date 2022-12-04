Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Abort System launch into space

Outraged by the dying light in this new video.

NASA agency Orion spacecraft The cockpit glows pink from the glow of the launch cancellation system (LAS) turret, which is turning away from the Space launch system (SLS) Rocket and spacecraft stack. This all happened as planned during the epic launch of the Artemis 1 task to the moon November 16th.

The movie-like moment, which looks like a scene from the movie “Interstellar” or “star WarsLAS flying away from the cockpit within sight of a astronaut mannequin which tests for radiation and other space hazards before humans get on board.

Lockheed Martin, which built the Orion spacecraft, shared the cockpit view on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) On Friday (December 1), in anticipation of what the astronauts will see with their own eyes starting from Artemis 2The expected flight around the moon in 2024. The mission to land on the moon Artemis 3 will follow as soon as 2025, with more Artemis program Missions in the works.

The SLS Launch Abort System generates enough thrust to lift 26 elephants off the ground, According to NASA statistics (Opens in a new tab). That’s more power than what’s available to five F-22s.

NASA’s version ofPowerTo pull astronauts away from the SLS rocket quickly and safely in the event of an emergency. If the launch results in the crew getting into space without incident, the LAS tower will slosh away into space to reduce the mass of the capsule before its journey to the moon.

Fact sheet showing NASA’s launch cancellation system for the Orion spacecraft. (Image credit: NASA)

Epic video from all over Artemis 1 kept the audience riding with the spacecraft around the Moon and back toward Earth, providing stunning live views of the Moon. The surface of the moon And the Our distant planet that left NASA engineers “Giddy” with joy.

Orion is expected to lift off on December 11th, following in the footsteps of generations of missions featuring their abort systems.

Most space systems with humans on board have been equipped with ejection seats or abort towers through manned history, with the exception of recent space shuttle missions which instead had options to cancel the mission with the crew still inside the craft.

Perhaps the most dramatic use of a virtual abort using a launch escape tower was the Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-10-1 launch on September 26, 1983. Russian space journalist Anatoly Zak says the system saved the launch crew’s lives because it pull them away (Opens in a new tab) From an exploding missile still on the launch pad.

The Most recent manned abortion On October 11, 2018 during the Soyuz mission, the MS-10 to the International Space Station did not use the escape tower, as it had already been disposed of, but the crew did use Alternate frustration mode To return to Earth quickly and safely. (You can listen to the frustration as it happened in the video above.)

The Special Space Providers have their own escape systems on their rockets, as demonstrated during a dramatic blue origin Unoccupied Launch failed affiliate New Shepherd Escape system September 12, 2022. Emergency escape system Safely withdraw the capsule from the booster, which was presumably destroyed, during launch. Blue Origin is investigating the cause and plans to launch people into space again no later than 2023, after making six manned missions without incident.

