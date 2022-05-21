Watch Johnny Depp’s reaction when a Disney Exec was asked if the studio had enjoyed the idea of ​​paying over ‘one million alpacas’ to Pirates of the Caribbean

With the $50 million trial of Johnny Depp in defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard marking its sixth week, another viral moment occurred during a witness’s testimony. Tina Newman, a production executive at Walt Disney Studios, was asked about a possible comeback Pirates of the Caribbean Referring to an earlier quote from Depp about an alpaca, the actor broke out into some uncontrollable laughter.

Earlier in the defamation trial, when Edward Scissorhands The actor was on stage, one of Amber Heard’s attorneys, Ben Rottenborn, pointed to a previous nomination of Johnny Depp who was never played in court over his thoughts on a comeback for next movie from Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise “300 million dollars and a million alpacas” for his words, which he confirmed to be true. This week, Tina Newman was asked about this. Check out the moment in court:

Courtroom moment: #JohnnyDepp laughs as #AmberHeard’s lawyer asked a witness if #Disney would entertain Depp by giving him over a million alpacas. pic.twitter.com/oFXb5JDy11May 19, 2022 see more

In the video he shared law and crime network Disney’s production director was asked if she was aware that actor Jack Sparrow had said under oath that he wouldn’t return to the groundbreaking franchise for $300 million and a million alpacas. She simply said “no” before asking Ellen Bredehoft, another of Amber Heard’s attorneys, if the company would “enjoy” paying more of these over other fees. pirates The movie to which she also said ‘No’. If you look at the Oscar nominee’s reaction, he couldn’t help but laugh at the moment in court, causing him to try to cover his mouth and face with his hand.

On the topic of alpacas, a pair of alpacas were also brought out of the courtroom this week. Watch the video of the alpaca, who poses with Johnny Depp’s attorney:

It was a long trial, much of it related to serious allegations, including Amber Heard claims that Johnny Depp tried to kill her Among other cases of sexual and physical abuse. Other recent developments include former Deep CFO Joel Mandel He remembers the unbridled spending habits of the actor so is The former agent who shared his career was suffering Before an op-ed by Amber Heard in the Washington Post, which was the subject of a libel trial.

Amidst a high-profile case, where Alice in Wonderland The star says his ex-wife was abusive towards him, and had their share of moments that prompted the actor to get a laugh. for one, The woman shot the wind on the stage And in another moment, he saw who he was In his testimony while he was in his car and entered e-cigarettes It also made the actor laugh.

Johnny Depp/Amber Heard’s trial is expected to conclude next week, on Friday, May 27. More updates will surely be arriving throughout the week.