Watch Colin Farrell movie for free – Rolling Stone

Maybe it was one of the The best movies of 2022But Anisherin from Inisherinwriter and director Martin McDonaghmovie starring Colin Farrell And Brendan Gleesonbecame one of the most talked-about films of the year, thanks in part to its big evening at the 2023 Golden Globes. The dark comedy took home three awards during the ceremony, including Best Screenplay, Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Farrell’s performance.

“Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said during his speech. golden balls Acceptance speech. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in business with Brendan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways I will be grateful to you, begrudgingly, for the rest of my days.”

The next day, the film scored five record nods for Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 — which made him the most coveted winner at the Academy Awards.

“Comedy and tragedy – a tragedy that substitutes Irish wit and irony for the Greek gods and their monsters – Anisherin from Inisherin Somehow it feels archaic. Set in 1923, it’s no coincidence when Ireland was embroiled in its own civil war, and yet you’d swear it’s an adaptation of a tale scribbled centuries ago,” David Fear writes of McDonagh in the film. Rolling StoneMovie review.

After her big night in golden ballsHere’s how you can broadcast Anisherin from Inisherin Online.

Sorcery from Inisherin Streaming: Where to watch Colin Farrell movie for free

If you want to broadcast Anisherin from Inisherin At home and online, you can watch the Golden Globe winner and Oscars contender at the time of this writing on Prime Video and HBO Max.

To watch Farrell and Gleeson’s award-winning shows, rent or buy Anisherin from Inisherin Now on Prime Video with your Amazon Prime membership for $3.99 or $14.99, respectively.

Don’t have a Prime account yet? You can sign up for 30 day free trial, and watch the movie with a 7-day HBO Max free trial at the same time. After your trial ends, you’ll pay $14.99 per month for your HBO Max subscription.

HBO MaxIt, meanwhile, costs $9.99 a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (no ads). To save money in the long run, we recommend subscribing to the annual HBO Max subscription package, which costs $99.99 per year (with ads) or $149.99 per year (ad-free), both of which save you about 16% off HBO Max. Subscribe instead of subscribing to monthly plans.

along with the flow Anisherin from Inisherin Online, the movie is also available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. The Blu-ray release comes with a digital download code, and also includes bonus features, deleted scenes, and a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the movie.

Anisherin from Inisherin: Plot, Cast, Runtime, Rating

McDonagh’s award-winning drama is set in 1923 on the island of Inisherin, and centers around two friends (and a pet donkey you may have heard of as Jenny), Pádraic Súilleabháin (Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Gleeson), who have a bit of a sudden falling out. The reasons aren’t immediately clear, and spoilers aside, moviegoers will have to see the movie to see what happens next.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “two lifelong friends find themselves in trouble when one of them abruptly ends their relationship, with unsettling consequences for both.” We’ll leave it at that.

Unlike a lot of award season contenders, Anisherin from Inisherin It clocks in under 2 hours with a run time of 1 hour 53 minutes and is rated R.

