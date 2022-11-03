Watch a NASA Roll Artemis 1 rocket on the launch pad early Friday

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket will return to the launch pad again early Friday morning (November 4), and you’ll be able to watch the slow-motion live.

Artemis 1 giant stack space launch system (SLS) topped by a missile Orion spacecraft – It is scheduled to launch from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

Artemis 1 It will head toward KSC’s Pad 39B, the launch point for the mission, targeting launch on November 14. About 10 hours.

NASA will broadcast at least some of this long flight, if previous Artemis 1 launches are any clue. Space.com will broadcast this webcast, courtesy of the space agency.

Related: NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Mission: Live Updates

more: NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission explained in pictures

A NASA Space Launch System rocket with an Orion capsule on top prior to the launch of the planned launch pad on November 4, 2022 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Image credit: NASA)

This will be Artemis 1’s fourth flight from VAB to Pad 39A. The missile made the flight in March and June for pre-launch refueling tests, then returned again in mid-August in an effort to take off.

Glitches thwarted planned launch attempts in late August and early September, then NASA returned Artemis 1 to VAB in late September Shelter from Hurricane Ian.

Expedition team members used this last VAB mission to perform some minor repairs and maintenance, along with a series of tests to ensure the Artemis 1 is ready to fly.

Artemis 1 is NASA’s first mission Artemis programwhich aims to create a permanent and sustainable human presence all over the world the moon by late 2020.

Artemis 1 will be the first flight for the SLS and the second for Orion. The unmanned capsule will be sent on a jiggling nearly month-long journey to lunar orbit and back. If all goes well, Artemis 2 Astronauts will be launched around the moon in 2024 or so, and Artemis 3 He will put the shoes near the south pole of the moon in a year or two.