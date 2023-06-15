June 15, 2023

Watch 2 NASA astronauts spacewalk outside the space station today in a free live stream

Izer 34 mins ago 2 min read

Two NASA astronauts are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station today (June 15), and you can watch the ride live.

Woody Hoburgh and Stephen Bowen were scheduled to begin their spacewalk on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. EST (1255 GMT). They will spend about six hours installing an upgraded solar array on the outside of the International Space Station.

