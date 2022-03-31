WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Washington Club fans have reason to suspect 2022 will be their year. They got 29 more of them than on Wednesday.

Towers Annibal Sanchez and Kid Cavalli allowed 10 runs each while the Citizens were bombarded 29-8 by the St.

“Things got a little out of hand,” said Washington director Dave Martinez. “They took some hits as they had the magic wand today.”

The Cardinals scored 15 goals in the eighth inning, a volley that began against Cavalli.

St. Louis did not score more than 12 points in the first half during a regular season game. The blast was so mind-shattering that when Gilbert Lara of Washington collided with Homer from three runs in the bottom of eighth, the scoreboard operator awarded the Cardinals for a while—perhaps due to muscle memory.

run the house Paul DejongAnd the Paul Goldschmidt And the Molina runs She was among 26 influxes in St. Louis.

Over their 131 years in the National League, the Cardinal’s regular season record was 28 shots in one game, against Philadelphia in 1929. Records dating back to 1996 show their spring training high at 18 innings.

2 related

Hopes aren’t particularly high in Washington after a year of franchise trading Max ScherzerAnd the Tria Turner And the Kyle Schwarber before the trade deadline. Nobody sees that kind of loss coming.

Sanchez allowed 10 runs for 12 hits and one walk over four runs. In the second half, the 38-year-old threw so many pitches that Martinez eliminated him, only to have him re-enter the game in the next half.

“I made 90 shots, and I’m still healthy,” Sanchez said. “That’s a good thing now. I’m just working on getting ahead in statistics. I don’t want to be afraid of everything that happened today and I’m trying to be near the hit zone.”

Washington’s MVP Cavalli managed to remain hopeful after allowing 11 runs, 10 wins, in 2 1/3 runs.

“I went into battle and lost today,” Cavalli said. “I’ll keep my head up. I’ll learn from him, I’ll work, and all will be well.”

Sanchez and Cavalli are under consideration for last place in the Washington rotation.

In Sanchez’s only other Grapefruit League outing, he made 2 1/3 points-free innings, walked twice and hit three without giving in to a hit.

Cavalli, who can also make the team as a savior, has allowed three earned runs in six in two games in the spring while he scored nine.

“Once you see where the game is headed, it’s more about getting their swings, getting their rank count there, and building for their next start,” Martinez said.

Both shooters are expected to make another start before Washington breaks camp.

Off the field of play, there was good news from Washington’s point of view. Stephen Strasbourg He threw his first Bullpen session in what Martinez called a “period” before Wednesday’s game.

Strasbourg is back from surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.

“We kind of fell back because he felt like his mechanics were off,” Martinez said. “We wanted to hold him back a bit so he could feel alright. But he was fine today.”

Our next Strasbourg outing will be in the Place de la Reunion. There is no timeline for the appearance of the right-handed in the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.