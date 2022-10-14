Was the Ukrainian foreign minister duped, he leaked a secret to the Russians?

According to a report by MTI, Russian media published an online conversation on Thursday, which Alexey Stolyarov, known by the pseudonym Lexus, and Vladimir Kuznetsov, known as Vovan, had with the head of Ukrainian diplomacy. Misled, Kuleba apparently believed he was dealing with Michael McFall, the former US ambassador to Moscow.

Crimea is not among the nearby operational targets. But if you ask me who is exploding in Crimea or Belgorod, I will say to my face that yes, it is us.

Kuleba said in a video recording.

During a long conversation in Russian, the Ukrainian foreign minister also agreed

Kyiv in close cooperation with partners, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom

Prepared a counterattack on the southern flank of the front. He is also said to believe that the money already promised to Kiev by Washington and the European Union will be enough for Ukraine alone, which needs $5 billion a month until the end of the year.

Regarding Kuleba’s confession, Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently tried to convince journalists about Russia.

You are destroying infrastructure on your own territory.

Cover image: The collapsed road of the Crimean bridge in the Kerch region on Oct. 8, 2022, in a photo released by the Security Service of Ukraine, after a truck connecting Crimea and Russia between Ukraine and Russia erupted in the Sea of ​​Azov, according to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee. Not only has the road collapsed, the structure of the railway bridge has also been damaged. Photo: MTI/EPA/Protection Service of Ukraine