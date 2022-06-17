June 17, 2022

Warriors’ Klay Thompson calls Grizzlies player ‘freakin’ bum’ after winning NBA Finals

That reputation may change in light of Thompson’s comments after his NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics Thursday night. Of all the storylines that can be talked about — his recovery from two devastating injuries, his continuity with teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, his feud with Celtics fans, to name a few — Thompson found time to discuss… a two-game playoff series opponent before .

“This was a team effort, so the ‘strength in numbers’ is still alive and well,” Thompson said. reporters Team logo after the match. “There was this one Grizzlies player who tweeted, ‘Strength in Numbers’, after they beat us in the regular season and it really bothered me. Can’t wait to retweet this thing. Freakin’ boom.”

The Memphis Grizzlies’ player is Garen Jackson Jr., who actually tweeted, “Strength is in numbers,” followed by an applause emoji on March 28. In that match, the Grizzlies beat a Warriors who didn’t have Curry, Thompson, or Greene 123-95.

“I was such a weird clown,” Thompson said. “Okay, okay, okay, sorry. That memory just popped up. You’re going to make fun of us? Like, you’ve never been there before, brother. We’ve been there, and we know what it takes, so be there again, hold that.”

