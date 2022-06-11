Warriors’ Draymond Green frustrated after being pulled in the fourth quarter, but understands need to ‘roll’ with hot squad

Boston – Draymond Green He said he wasn’t “happy” when Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr knocked him out Friday night with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game Four in Boston.

Although Green made two big games on crucial possession with just over a minute left to help the Warriors take a 107-97 win in the evening series, he had to contend with sitting for about four minutes in the dunes. From the fourth quarter before he was called in and out several times to defend the position.

“I certainly wasn’t thrilled to walk away with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter in a game that must be won,” Green said. “I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m cheerful. I’m a competitor.”

“But if that’s what the coach decided, then you take it on. I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I came back, try to do some plays. That was just my mindset.”

Green’s offensive struggles continued in the finals as he missed six shots out of seven before finishing with 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals in 32 minutes.

With the Celtics advancing 90-86 with 7:32 remaining, Kerr kevon looney (11 rebounds and six points) and Andrew Wiggins (17 points and 16 rebounds) in favor of Green and Nemanja Bielica.

after, after Marcus Smart The Warriors made a free throw from that timeout to push the lead up to five, and the Warriors edged Boston 11-3 to take the 97-94 lead with Greene off.

“We took it out and put on color at about 7:40, which is our plan anyway,” Kerr explained. “But Lun was playing well and Jordan Paul He was playing well, so we stayed with the group.”

Telling Kerr that Green doesn’t seem excited to be seated, he said he doesn’t see Green’s reaction but he never wants his players to be happy with their elimination.

Green shoots 6 for 26, including 0 for 9 from a 3-point range, and scored a total of 17 points with 18 fouls in the finals. He averaged 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

“He’s the ultimate contender,” Kerr said. He came back inside. He made massive plays along his stretch. He finished a game with 4 steals, 8 assists, 9 boards.

“Look, this is a tough streak for him to score because of the Boston team’s size and athletic performance, but he still affects the game on a massive level. And he knows we’re going to do whatever it takes to win.”

After some situational substitutions by Kerr with Green and Paul, Greene made his biggest plays of the night, snatching an offensive rebound from a Klay Thompson He missed Pointer 3 and then drives later and cries for Looney to throw the ball that propelled the Warriors up 102-97 with 1:04 left.

However, Green sitting late in a must-win final was a rarity.

“There is a lot of confidence in how we do things,” said Stephen Curry, who scored 43 points and 10 rebounds. “And the decisions that the coach makes and the responsibility rests with us as players; that Loon went in there, controlled the paint, got some big rebounds, created an presence. Draymond is back and he had some vitality and some life on the defensive end.

“Obviously we understand it’s just about winning. … We’ve all been on the side where things don’t go your way from top to bottom. It’s not fun. It’s not something you accept easily, but you understand the big picture, and of course when it pays off.” Especially. So trust in Loon and what he can do more than any kind of similar situation with Draymond.”

With the Finals tied 2-2 and the Warriors looking to swing the series in their favor at home in Game Five, Kerr said he would do “whatever it takes” to win.

“I’ve always been in a bandwagon if you have something and it’s rolling, you stick to it,” Green said. “So, it is what it is.”