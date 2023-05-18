Warriors, Bob Myers Currently Separate Regarding Contract Extension: Sources

The Golden State Warriors and head of basketball operations Bob Myers haven’t had any substantive talks about a contract extension for months, league sources said, and both sides are preparing for the possibility of Myers pulling out of the franchise. the athlete. His contract expires on June 30.

League sources say the two sides exchanged offers and counter-offers several months ago, and there has been no effect since on a new deal. The Warriors have yet to deliver an offer that has blown Myers away, but there’s also a growing sense that even a competitive market bid – near the top of the executive food chain – may not keep Myers with the franchise he joined in April 2011 as assistant general manager before being promoted to General Motors in April 2012.

The sources added that Myers — the architect of four NBA championships over the past nine seasons — has received a lot of interest in lucrative jobs with private equity funds and roles in other professional sports leagues. There is a possibility that Myers could work in the media after his contract expires in June. Dipping his toes into the world of podcasting last year.

Myers is expected to officially announce the decision about the Warriors’ future in the coming weeks. That time could include some important conversations with Steve Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr — four franchise legends who have all been vocal in their desire to keep Myers, another organizational pillar, as a leading voice in the front office.

This is a vital summer for the Warriors. Green has a player option for $27.6 million and could test for free agency in July. Thompson has one year and $43.2 million left in his deal. All of this mixed with a higher salary bill and luxury taxes — linked to increased CBA penalties — that could push the Warriors up to $400 million and more than the level owner Joe Lacob previously said he wouldn’t touch.

So the questions are urgent. What multi-year number would make sense for Green? Could a reasonable contract extension be put forward with Thompson? Does anyone – maybe Jordan Paul and his increased salary – need to relocate to make this financially feasible? What does Carrie think of it all? Or how about Kerr who is entering the final season of his deal?

But what’s most pressing: Who exactly will make the final decisions in the Warriors’ front office?

“Our organization has a lot to sort through this summer,” Kerr said Tuesday. “My contract situation is not at the top of the list, nor should it be. Right now Bob’s contract situation is #1 because that influences a lot of player decisions to be made, contracts, draft and free agency. We’ll get to my stuff When did it happen and I’m in no hurry for it.”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. represented the Warriors at general manager meetings in Chicago this week. This is nothing abnormal. Dunleavy has stood by Myers in many meetings and other daily capacities over the past year. It is part of the reason why Dunleavy is considered the natural successor to Myers, should he go, a possibility that seems to be growing.

