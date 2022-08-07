August 7, 2022

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire reported a loss of $44 billion as the investments fell in value

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the value of the company’s investments plummeted, in a turbulent quarter for the markets.

Berkshire said Saturday that a largely unrealized decline of $53 billion in the value of its investments forced it to report a loss of about $44 billion, or $29,754 per Class A share. That’s down from $28.1 billion, or $18488 per Class A share, a year ago.

Buffett has always said he believes Berkshire’s operating profit It is a better measure of a company’s performance because it excludes investment gains and losses, which can vary widely from quarter to quarter.

BERKSHIRE BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY FROM WARREN BUFFETT TAKES A CITIGROUP Stake

By this scale, Berkshire profits soar significantly to $9.28 billion, or $6312.49 per Class A share, from $6.69 billion last year, or $4399.92 per Class A share.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (FBN)

Analysts covering Berkshire had expected the company to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,741.64.

Berkshire said its revenue grew more than 10% to $76.2 billion in the quarter as many of its businesses increased prices.

Many Berkshire companies are still doing well, indicating that the macro economy is overcoming the pressure of inflation and rising interest rates.

NUBANK Powered by Javette Beats Revenue Estimates on Powerful Customer Additions

It was an approximate quarter of the three shares of Berkshire’s biggest investment – Apple, American Express and Bank of America.

They all declined significantly during the second quarter, but rebounded during the third quarter, boosting the value of Berkshire’s portfolio since the end of the quarter.

BNSF Rail is a Berkshire property

A BNSF freight train with 76 container cars and FedEx freight trailers travels from Seattle to Point East. (Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images)/Getty Images

Besides investments, Berkshire directly owns over 90 companies. Berkshire said operating profit rose across all of its major units, including insurers, major utilities and BNSF Rail.

BUFFETT’s BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BUY EVEN MORE EXHIBITION STOCKS

Berkshire reported a $487 million pre-tax underwriting loss at Geico, which reported larger losses in auto claims due to higher vehicle values ​​and an ongoing shortage of auto parts.

The GEICO logo appears on the smartphone

In this infographic, the logo of the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) is displayed on a smartphone. (Image illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Berkshire is often seen as a microcosm of the broader economy because its range of manufacturing, retail, insurance, utilities and services businesses touches many different industries, and Berkshire’s profits tend to follow everything the economy does.

Berkshire said it held $105.4 billion in cash at the end of the quarter, which wasn’t much changed from the $106 billion it reported at the end of the first quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

