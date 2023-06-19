Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway raises stakes in five trading companies

The logo of the American multinational investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway is displayed on the smartphone screen.

Berkshire Hathaway said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Compensation, has increased its stake in five Japanese trading companies to more than 8.5% on average.

The companies involved are Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. The combined value of these interests, the company said, is greater than the value of shares owned by Berkshire in any country outside the United States.

Berkshire Hathaway said it intends to hold on to its Japanese investment for the long term, with CEO Warren Buffett vowing that the company will only buy up to 9.9% of any of the five companies.

Buffett visited Japan in April to announce that Berkshire Hathaway would boost its investment in various Japanese trading houses to 7.4%, after identifying the five companies as similar entities to his Omaha conglomerate.

The five companies are Japan’s largest known as sogo shosha, or general trading companies, and focus on diversified long-term investments that prioritize value and cash flow. Traditionally, they were essential for imports of energy, minerals and food to Japan and exporters of finished products.

Berkshire Hathaway has no other investments in Japan.