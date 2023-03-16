Warner Bros. Closes Deal For Upcoming Nancy Meyers Movie — Deadline

Peggy Serota

Just days after parting ways with Netflix, the next Nancy Meyers movie may have found a new home.

Sources tell Deadline that Warner Bros. is in early talks to acquire the project. The sources confirm that no agreement was reached and that the talks are exploratory, but they add something to it and discussions began on various details.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that the film was leaving Netflix after the studio pulled the plug over budget concerns. Myers moved quickly to move the project to other studios, and Warner Bros. appears to be the front runner to land the film. Myers will write and direct the project, but the unknown is whether the all-star cast will still join; She was in talks to cast Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender to star, but considering that was the plan when Myers had a much larger budget, it’s unknown if those actors remain committed.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that one of the main reasons for pulling the plug at Netflix is ​​the over $130 million budget, with more than half of that going to talent. It’s unknown if a budget has been made with Warner Bros., but it’s expected to be significantly lower than that original figure.

The movie is currently titled Paris Paramountwhich we first told you about in April 2022, tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who meet (reluctantly) on set after falling in love and falling out with each other.

Warner Bros. and Meyers have a strong relationship, with the studio working with her on her latest project the Apprentice Starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. when Paris Paramount After leaving Netflix, many around town seemed to indicate that the Burbank studio could be the potential landing spot, and all signs point to it coming together.