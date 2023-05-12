Warm object that crashed into New Jersey bedroom was 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite ‘in perfect condition’, experts confirm



Experts confirm that a meteorite made landfall in the New Jersey home

This warm object It crashed through the bedroom ceiling In New Jersey it was indeed a meteorite, experts confirmed Thursday.

The object that recently fell into the Hopewell home was a 2.2-pound stony meteorite that was about 4.56 billion years old, Nate Magee, a professor of physics at the College of New Jersey, said Thursday.

The meteor, which local officials described as measuring about four inches by six inches, hit the roof of a ranch-style home on Monday. The oblong object pierced the roof and roof of the house before hitting the wooden floor, leaving the roof damaged and cracked. Susie Cobb is a stay-at-home. he told CBS Philadelphia that the meteor entered her father’s bedroom but he said no one was hurt.

The College of New Jersey said Magee used visual inspection, densitometric measurements, scanning electron microscopy images, examination and input from Jerry Delaney, a retired meteorite expert affiliated with the American Museum of Natural History and Rutgers University in New Jersey.





the college he said in a Facebook statement The meteorite is likely an LL-6 type, so it has less iron than most chondrite meteorites, and was “hard-transformed” by intense heat before entering Earth’s atmosphere.

“Having the opportunity to examine the meteorite yesterday was a rare and exciting opportunity for me, as well as for a group of physics students and professors at TCNJ,” Magee said. “We are excited to be able to confirm that the object is a real chondrite meteorite, in perfect condition, and one of very few famous chondrite falls known to science.”

Chondrites are rocky and formed when dust and grains clumped together in the early solar system. Hundreds of meteorites fall to Earth every year. According to the Planetary Science Institutebut few are found because they often land in remote areas or in the ocean, or are not seen falling and are not found. According to CBS PhiladelphiaOnly about 1,100 meteorites of this type have been found and identified by scientists.

The college said the meteorite will be named based on the nearest mailing address and will likely be officially known as the “Titusville, NJ” meteorite.

