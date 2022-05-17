Walmart, Home Depot, Citigroup, and more

Take a look at some of Primarkt’s biggest drivers:

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart down 7% in pre-market trading after Missing the bottom line predictions for the first quarter. The retail giant earned $1.30 per share, 18 cents a share below estimates as inflationary pressures offset the positive impact of better-than-expected sales.

Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot added 2.7% in pre-market after the home improvement retailer mentioned Similar earnings, revenue and sales are better than expected for the first quarter, while also raising its full-year forecast. Home Depot earned $4.09 per share for the quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $3.68 per share.

City Group (C) – Citi stock is up 5.4% in pre-market after news Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Take nearly $3 billion stake in the bank during the first quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Berkshire also showed that the company sold nearly $8.3 billion of its stake. Verizon (VZ), whose shares are down 1%.

United Airlines (UAL) — United Airlines shares rose 4.6% in pre-market activity after the company raised its current quarter revenue forecast, saying it expects its busiest summer since before the pandemic began.

Twitter (TWTR) — Twitter is down 1% in the primary market, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to question whether his deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share will complete. Musk suggests That he could seek a lower price, saying there could be at least four times as many spam or fake accounts than the company said.

Take-Two Interactive. interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two jumped 4.9% in pre-market despite quarterly failure in its key bookings metric as well as weaker-than-expected guidance. Analysts noted a history of conservative guidance from the video game maker, and also expect a more optimistic outlook once its pending takeover of Zynga (ZNGA) is closing.

JD.com (JD) – JD.com is up 9% next Outperforming top-line and bottom-line estimates In the last quarter, the China-based e-commerce giant saw increased demand amid the new Covid-related lockdowns. JD.com is also among tech stocks that are capitalizing on hopes of easing regulatory restrictions on tech companies, along with Bindudu (PDD), up 8.6%, and Baidu (BIDU), gain 4.1%.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) — Shares of Tencent Music jumped 6.5% in pre-market trading, despite a 15% drop in quarterly revenue. Tencent Music shares are also capitalizing on those hopes for looser regulatory restrictions.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) — Adam Kroll, chief financial officer at Lordstown, said doubts about the electric car maker’s ability to stay in business will remain until it gets more funding. Lordstown originally issued a “continuity” warning in June 2021. The stock is down 1.8% in pre-market trading.