Wall Street silent as investors focus on earnings, Fed signals

JPMorgan upgrades HP

State Street is slipping after losing first-quarter earnings

Indices rose: Dow 0.06%, Standard & Poor’s 0.04%, Nasdaq 0.10%

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes changed little on Monday as investors await more bank earnings and views of federal policymakers that could provide clues as to when the central bank will stop its monetary tightening.

Wall Street closed lower on Friday after mixed economic data showed it confirmed another Fed rate hike in May, dampening investor enthusiasm after a string of earnings from major US banks kicked off the first-quarter reporting season.

While bank heavyweights including JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) reaped a windfall from higher interest payments, the focus will be on smaller banks that were at the center of banking turmoil last month and expectations from companies amid recession fears.

Other major US banks including Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N), Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will report during the week.

“Regional bank earnings will come in very slight positive, while big banks will likely post surprising positive results,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment analyst at CFRA Research.

Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 companies to fall 4.8% in the first quarter of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data, a slight improvement from last week’s forecast of a 5.2% decline.

“The inflationary fire is already out, but we’re going to keep pouring water on it until we feel confident it is,” Stovall said, adding that people were preparing for a deep recession that may not come.

The US central bank is widely seen raising interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5.00%-5.25% next month, but recent economic data indicating a slowdown in the US economy has added to the debate over whether it will be the last in this cycle.

Traders’ bets rose 25 basis points in May to 85% from 78% last week, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

US Treasury yields touched session highs after data showed that business conditions in New York state unexpectedly rebounded into expansion territory in April after easing the previous month.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 20.85 points, or 0.06%, at 33,907.32, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.73 points, or 0.04%, at 4,139.37, and the Nasdaq was up 1.73 points, or 0.04%, at 4,139.37. The Composite Index (.IXIC) rose 12.12 points, or 0.10%, to 12,135.58 points.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) fell 2.9%, dragging the Telecom Services Sector Index (.SPLRCL) down nearly 2%, after a report that Samsung was considering replacing Google with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) Bing as the default search engine. on its devices.

Microsoft shares rose 1.6%, boosted by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (.SPLRCT).

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX.O) is up 69.5% on Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) plans to buy the biotech company for about $10.8 billion.

HP Inc (HPQ.N) gained 4% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to “overweight.”

State Street Corp (STT.N) fell 15.5% after the depositary bank reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Advance issues outnumber losers 1.24 to 1 on the NYSE and 1.24 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P posted nine new highs in 52 weeks and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 55 new lows.

Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

