Wall Street Journal reporters tease them for not telling Vince McMahon stories

Still talking about the wrestling world is Friday’s report in the Wall Street Journal That former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon, paid more than $12 million to cover up various cases of sexual misconduct, including “a $7.5 million deal with a former wrestler who allegedly coerced her” into sex. She was then demoted, eventually refusing to renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted further sexual encounters, according to people familiar with the matter. This comes on the heels of a The Wall Street Journal report last month which claimed that McMahon paid $3 million to a former WWE employee to keep an alleged affair between them secret.

On Monday morning, the two reporters who published the story, Joe Palazzo and Ted Mann, stopped by open radio tuning To talk about stories. Among other things, co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray asked them if their latest report is the end of the upcoming McMahon-style allegations, or just the beginning.

“I think it probably hasn’t been done yet,” Palazzolo said. “We continue to report.”

The duo was also asked if people could anticipate a story as big as the bomb report that fell last Friday.

“I can only say that we don’t know about another $7.5 million for the non-disclosure union,” Palazzolo said. “If you’re asking if there’s something bigger than $7.5 million, no. That’s not something we have in our back pockets. We’ve left everything on the ground in this story. There are some things we didn’t know we were still reporting on. And sometimes , in similar scandals elsewhere, there are people who have something to share who get bolder to talk about it when some first coverage happens. We’re still working to see if there are such people.”

