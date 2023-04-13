Wall Street gains as higher inflation data and jobless claims ease concerns about rates

Increase in weekly unemployment claims in the United States

Producer prices unexpectedly fall in March

Harley-Davidson is down after its chief financial officer steps down

Indices rose: Dow 0.05%, Standard & Poor’s 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.89%

(Reuters) – US stock indexes rose on Thursday amid a moderation in producer price inflation and a jump in weekly jobless claims, bringing relief to investors worried about how far the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to tame surging prices.

A report from the Labor Department showed that producer prices fell unexpectedly in March as the cost of gasoline fell, and there were signs that core producer inflation was easing.

The data also showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, in another sign that labor market conditions are softening.

“This is a good sign that inflation is easing and coming down fairly sharply. Jobless claims were also favorable news for the Fed,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“Inflation at both the consumer and producer level is going south, in the right direction… Although it has risen, it is still good news and this is an important consideration in terms of the Fed ending the tightening cycle.”

The S&P 500 (.SPX) has been trading in a narrow range this month, after recovering from a March sell-off fueled by the latest banking crisis, as investors assessed the path of US interest rates.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in March, however, core prices held steady and supported the case for the Fed’s 25 basis point rate hike in May.

Investors mostly held onto expectations for a 25 basis point rise after Thursday’s data.

US Treasury yields fell, boosting price-sensitive growth stocks. Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) rose nearly 2%.

The industrial sectors sensitive to the economy (.SPLRCI), financial (.SPSY) and energy (.SPNY) gave up some of their recent gains.

Minutes released Wednesday from the Fed’s latest policy meeting indicated fears of a recession in the wake of banking sector stress and that several policymakers considered holding back rate hikes last month.

Major US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (CN), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) are set to report quarterly results on Friday, and investors will be watching closely for details on the overall health of the sector. . .

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to post a 5.2% profit decline in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in what could be their worst showing since the third quarter of 2020.

Financial companies that are part of the S&P 500 are expected to post earnings growth of 4.3% in the first quarter.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 18.09 points, or 0.05%, at 33,664.59, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 13.74 points, or 0.34%, at 4,105.69, and the Nasdaq . The Composite Index (.IXIC) rose 106.53 points, or 0.89%, to 12,035.87 points.

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) fell 3.1% after the motorcycle manufacturer said its chief financial officer, Gina Gutierrez, would leave the company at the end of April.

Advances outnumbered losers 2.00 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange and 2.22 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P posted three new highs in 52 weeks and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 80 new lows.

