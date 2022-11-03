Wall Street fell for the fourth day in a row on worries about the Fed’s rate hike

Weekly jobless claims fall in the US

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to change expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

After the Fed’s statement on Wednesday, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that it was “too early” to consider pausing interest rates, sent stocks lower as US bond yields and the US dollar rose, a pattern that extended into Thursday.

Thursday’s economic data showed that the labor market remained strong, although a separate report showed growth in the services sector slowed in October, keeping the Fed on course to raise interest rates.

“Years ago, the Fed’s job was to get rid of the giant pot, and that balance was always a very difficult turnaround, you want the economy to slow down to prevent inflation from getting out of control, but you want enough profits to support stock prices,” Rick said. Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“It’s about the rate of change as much as the change, so when the rate of change starts to slow… that almost becomes a positive even though we will continue to see higher rates in absolute terms, higher rates meaning more competition for stocks and lower multiples.”

Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) The index fell 146.51 points, or 0.46%, to 3,2001.25 points, the Standard & Poor’s 500 (.SPX) It lost 39.8 points, or 1.06%, to 3719.89 points and the Nasdaq Composite (nineteenth) It fell 181.86 points, or 1.73%, to 10,342.94 points.

While merchants approx split evenly Between odds of a 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hike in December, the Fed funds rate is expected to rise to at least 5%, compared to the previous view of a rise to the 4.50%-4.75% range.

Investors will closely watch Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for signs that the Fed’s rate hike is starting to have a noticeable impact on the slowing economy.

The impact of the rise in revenues on the giant growth companies such as Apple (AAPL.O)down 4.24%, and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O)which lost 4.07% and withdrew the technology (.SPLRCT) and communication services (.SPLRCL) She is the worst performer during the session.

Losses on the Dow were capped by gains in industries including Boeing (ban)Which rose 6.34% and rose 2.20% in Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Company (CAT.N).

Qualcomm you (QCOM.O) and Roku Inc. (ROKU.O) 7.66% and 4.57% respectively after their holiday quarter forecast fell short of expectations. Read more

With nearly 80% of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, the expected growth rate is 4.7%, according to Refinitiv data, up slightly from 4.5% at the beginning of October.

Volume on US exchanges was 11.81 billion shares, compared to an average of 11.63 billion shares for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Low issues outnumbered advanced issues on the New York Stock Exchange by 1.75 to 1; On the Nasdaq, the ratio was 1.50 to 1 in favor of declining stocks.

The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and 46 new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 291 new lows.

