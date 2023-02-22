February 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Wall Street did not change widely after the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes

Izer 1 hour ago 1 min read
  • The Fed’s meeting minutes said that almost all of them agreed to an increase of 0.25% last time
  • The need to control inflation is likely to mean further hikes
  • Indices rose: Dow 0.01%, Standard & Poor’s 0.16%, Nasdaq 0.4%

(Reuters) – Major indices were flat on Wall Street on Wednesday, following the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

Minutes from the Fed from January 31 to February. The first meeting said that “almost all Fed officials agreed to slow the pace of interest rate increases to a quarter of a percentage point.

There was also strong support for the belief that higher inflation risks remain a ‘major factor’ that will shape monetary policy and that further rate hikes will be necessary to bring them under control.

After choppy trading for most of the day, the major indices entered the minutes release, posting slight gains. These developments were realized after the latest Federal Reserve commentary was issued.

By 2:12 PM ET (1912 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.54 points, or 0.01%, to 33,134.13, and the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 6.22 points, or 0.16%, to 4,003.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) rose 45.91 points, or 0.4%, to 11,538.21.

Latest updates

View 2 more stories

Additional reporting by Johan M. Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Margarita Choi

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  "Like getting hit when you're down."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Dell’s President’s Day sale is ending soon: killer prices on Alienware PCs and laptops

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Stock market records worst day of 2023 as rising yields contribute to ‘perfect storm’

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

A sudden rush to harness sustainable aviation fuel

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

A man who wandered the sea for 24 days lived on ketchup and Heinz would give him a new boat.

1 hour ago Arzu
1 min read

Wall Street did not change widely after the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Scientists discover shocking new details about the Earth’s core

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

The Titans are releasing longtime LT Taylor Lewan, and WR Robert Woods

2 hours ago Emet