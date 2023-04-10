Wall Street closed mixed as inflation and earnings data clicked

Pioneer Natural surges after report of Exxon acquisition talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indices bounced back from heavy losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday’s employment report and prepared for a busy week of inflation data and bank earnings.

Megacap momentum stocks (.NYFANG) pushed the high-tech Nasdaq (.IXIC) slightly lower, while industrial stocks (.SPLRCI) helped boost the blue-chip Dow into the green.

The major S&P 500 ended the session nominally higher.

“It’s a day that’s going nowhere,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment analyst at CFRA Research in New York.

“Investors are still convincing themselves that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May, which could increase the likelihood of an imminent recession. Agita added the investor ahead of the CPI and PPI report (this week).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.23 points, or 0.3%, to 33,586.52, the S&P 500 rose 4.09 points, or 0.10%, to 4,109.11, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.60 points, or 0.03%, to 12,084.36.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, six ended the session higher, led by industrial sectors (.SPLRCI). Communication services (.SPLRCL) and utilities (.SPLRCI) suffered the most losses.

On Friday, a market holiday, the Labor Department released its March jobs report, which showed solid job growth and a welcome but modest cooling in wage inflation.

While the report indicated that the Fed’s restrictive policy was beginning to have its intended economic damping effect, it raised odds that the central bank would press ahead with another 25 basis point increase to the Fed’s funds target rate at the close of the policy meeting in May.

At last glance, financial markets put a 72% probability of this happening, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Recent indications point to a weak but strong economy, one that can withstand hawkish Fed policy as the central bank works to bring inflation closer to its annual target of 2%.

“There is clearly a disconnect between what the Fed tells us it will do and what the market thinks the Fed will do,” said Oliver Burch, senior vice president at Wealthspare Advisors in New York. “When the Fed reiterates over and over again what their priorities are and what they’re going to do, they will.”

Market participants will be paying close attention to the consumer (CPI) and producer (PPI) price indices, expected on Thursday and Friday, respectively, to get a more complete picture of how much inflation has slowed in March.

On Friday, three of the big banks — Citigroup Inc (CN), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) — unofficially kicked off first-quarter earnings season, and investors will scrutinize reports for clues. on the overall health of the sector after the collapse of two US regional banks in March.

As of Friday, analysts had expected the S&P 500’s overall earnings to decline 5.2% year-over-year, a stark reversal from the 1.4% annual growth projected at the start of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

“You rarely catch yourself falling out of a basement window,” Stovall added. “Expectations are very low, and the only surprise will be the good news.”

Shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources jumped 5.8 percent after a report that Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) had preliminary talks with the company about a possible acquisition.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) gained 4.8 percent on the heels of announcing the second-highest-ever inflow of customer assets in March.

Chip Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) rose 8.0% and 8.2%, respectively, on plans by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) to cut chip production.

Advance issues outnumbered declining issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.63 to 1; On the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.39 to 1 favored the highs.

The S&P 500 hit a new 52-week high and no new lows; The Nasdaq Index posted 50 new highs and 155 new lows.

Trading volume on US exchanges reached 9.09 billion shares, compared to an average of 12.28 billion over the last 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Kolb. Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anika Biswas in Bengaluru, Editing by Deepa Babbington

