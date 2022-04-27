Walking Dead star Melissa McBride to cast Carol-Daryl Spinoff at AMC

updated: Melissa McBride He no longer stars in Daryl Carroll’s “Walking Dead” at AMC, diverse Made sure on.

The show was originally Announced in September 2020 With McBride and Norman Reedus. The pair have always been praised for the on-screen chemistry between their characters, with Reedus and McBride currently the only cast of the show to have been on board since the first season.

“Melissa McBride gave life to one of the most exciting, realistic, humane, and popular characters in the world.”the walking DeadAMC said in a “universe” statement. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced show that focuses on the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peltier, which will be filmed and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Moving to Europe has become untenable in terms of Logistics for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed with this news, but the “The Walking Dead” universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

The spin-off was co-created by “The Walking Dead” presenter Angela Kang and Scott Gimple, former series showrunner and lead content officer for the “The Walking Dead” universe. Kang will also act as the showrunner in the spin-off. The series is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The show is one of several “Walking Dead” shows currently being worked on at AMC. There is also Spinoff focused on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) On the way as well as the occasional anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead”. “Fear the Walking Dead” recently concluded its seventh season, while “The Walking Dead” concluded the second of three planned eight episodes that would end the series.

There are also the episodic feature films starring Andrew Lincoln, who exited The Walking Dead after nine seasons in 2018. Production was originally supposed to start shortly after Lincoln left the show, but at this time they remain in development.

TVLine first reported McBride’s exit.