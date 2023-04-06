Wal-Mart is building a nationwide fast charging network for electric vehicles

Wal-Mart plans to build A nationwide electric vehicle charging network in thousands of its stores, including Sam’s Club locations. The company says it plans to build out the network by 2030 and will help make electric vehicle ownership “more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable.”

Aman Singh, Walmart’s Director of Global Communications – Sustainability, wrote in an email with Walmart the edge. This newly announced expansion has the company building a nationwide electric vehicle fast-charging network on its own instead.

Wal-Mart believes it is “uniquely positioned” to create a convenient charging solution for EV owners. The company says its wholesale stores and warehouses are located “within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans.” Walmart aims to offer shoppers a “low-cost fee every day” in many of its stores, Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets, and Sam’s Clubs. The company says its charging sites will be “clean, bright and safe” for EV owners.

In addition to expanding electric vehicle charging, Wal-Mart plans to make its logistics services zero-emissions by 2040, and has integrated electric vehicles into Wal-Mart Plus shopping shipments. Wal-Mart has been working with companies like GM’s BrightDrop and Canoo to build last-mile delivery fleets, however, the latter was locked in with the SEC and just paid $1.5 million settlement.

News of the Walmart EV charging network comes as more and more companies are announcing "nationwide" charging solutions in the US, including companies like 7-Eleven, BP and DC-America. Other companies like Ikea and Starbucks are also looking to become shipping hubs but they rely on specialized companies, including Electrify America and ChargePoint (respectively), to take care of their logistics.

The reality of charging infrastructure today includes extreme reliability and fragmentation issues, with EV owners often having to register with multiple charging network companies. To combat these challenges, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives to groups that build public-use charging stations to make them more accessible, plentiful, and reliable.