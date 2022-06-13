June 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Voyager 1 mystery means slow, long-distance calls to NASA

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
Voyager 1 mystery means slow, long-distance calls to NASA

NASA’s Voyager 1 team is trying to figure out why the spacecraft is confused about its position in space, but the mission’s distance from Earth makes solving the problem difficult.

The Voyager 1 The mission was launched in 1977 with a design life of five years. After nearly 45 years and a series of planetary flybys later, the spacecraft is now about 14.5 billion miles (23.3 billion km) from a land, interstellar space exploration. The spacecraft has made countless discoveries, but has also suffered from a number of anomalies and mysteries. The last of these is Send unwanted telemetry data to Earth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Low-cost Astra rocket suffers upper stage failure, loses two NASA satellites

10 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Watch Astra launch 2 NASA TROPICS Hurricane Cubes today

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

A ghostly black hole may have been discovered by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

A city continues to struggle, with leaders of major EU countries preparing for Kiev – our war news on Monday

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Bitcoin slips after crypto lender Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Eric Bischoff hails WWE’s last match as one of the best in 20 years

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Voyager 1 mystery means slow, long-distance calls to NASA

1 hour ago Izer