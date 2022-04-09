April 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: “Death. Just death.”

Aygen 22 mins ago 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky tells what he saw in Bucha for 60 minutes: "Death. Just death."

60 Minutes reporter Scott Bailey interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside a government building in Kyiv for a two-part report to be broadcast Sunday at 60 Minutes after covering the Masters.

“What should the world understand?” asked Billy Zelensky.

“We defend a person’s ability to live in the modern world. They say we stand up for Western values. I always say, What are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, doesn’t they like kids too, don’t they want their kids to go to college or don’t want For their grandfather to live a hundred years, we have the same values. We defend the right to life. I did not think that this right is very expensive. These are human values. So that Russia does not choose what we should do and how to use my rights. God and my parents have given me this right,” Zelensky said.

Bailey also went to Bucha, where residents were killed and evidence of war crimes emerged. Zelensky visited Bucha this week; When Billy asked him what he saw there, Zelensky replied, “Death. Just death.”

Bailey has reported on the war in Ukraine since its outbreak. Talk to refugees and those trying to help them from the train station near Poland’s border with Ukraine, and Embedded medical volunteers In Lviv they delivered much-needed supplies to the country as hospitals, health care facilities and ambulances were attacked.


Volodymyr Zelensky tells 60 Minutes about the evidence Ukraine has of alleged Russian war crimes

00:59

See also  Blinken says Russia's 'gamebook' for invasion of Ukraine is moving forward, but war can still be avoided

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Covid-19 Live Updates: Cases, Vaccine Boosters and Testing News

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

DHL cargo plane crashes in half while making an emergency landing at Costa Rica airport

16 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

The United Nations Council suspends Russia’s membership in the highest human rights body

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Will Smith was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, including the Academy Awards

4 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

SpaceX and Axiom launch private astronauts to the space station

6 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Oregon FC recruits: Five-star OL Josh Conerly Jr commits to Ducks on USC in the 2022 class

9 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Google and iFixit team up to bring Pixel parts online

12 mins ago Ayhan