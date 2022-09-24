Volkswagen may face a serious decision in Eastern Europe – relocating production is also being considered

Highlights from Bloomberg’s collection include, Volkswagen has significant manufacturing capabilities in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, among the European countries most dependent on Russian gas.

In the medium term, as is already common practice in the context of semiconductor shortages and other recent supply chain disruption challenges, we are focusing on manufacturing efficiency and technology alternatives.

– said Geng Wu, Head of Volkswagen Purchasing.

Russia’s decision to scale back gas exports to Europe or stop them altogether if price caps are introduced has raised concerns that Germany could be forced into austerity measures that would hit big industrial producers, including carmakers, hard. At the same time, it is important to point out that there have been recent reports that the filling level of German gas storage tanks has reached 90%, allaying fears of severe shortages. Meanwhile, without Russia’s contribution next summer, Germany may face a serious challenge to replenish its depleted reserves.

Offshore regions with better access to seaborne LNG exports in Southwest Europe or Northern Europe could benefit from a potential relocation of production.

A Volkswagen spokeswoman told Bloomberg by phone. He added, Volkswagen Group already has car plants in Portugal, Spain and Belgium, including LNG terminals.

While the gas supply of Volkswagen’s plants is now guaranteed, the company’s group has identified savings opportunities at its European sites that could cut gas use by double-digit percentages, Volkswagen Kraftwerk spokesman Michael Heinemann said.

However, the automaker said it is concerned about how higher gas prices could affect its suppliers.

Suppliers working in energy-intensive areas such as the glass and chemical industries cannot afford long-term increases in gas and electricity prices. Although most auto parts produced in Europe are used by European factories, some are sent to overseas sites. As shown by the effects of semiconductor shortages in recent years, a missing component can halt production – We wrote earlier As reported by Reuters.

Politicians need to curb the current rampant gas and electricity price hikes

– said Thomas Steck, head of external relations of the company. He added, Otherwise, companies may have serious problems in the supply chain, forcing them to reduce or stop their production where appropriate.

