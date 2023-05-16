May 16, 2023

Vodafone shares fell 4% after cutting a record 11,000 jobs

  • Vodafone shares fell 4% on Tuesday, after the British telecoms company announced plans to cut a record number of jobs and expected steady profit growth.
  • “We haven’t done well enough. To consistently deliver products, Vodafone must change,” newly appointed chief executive Margherita Della Valle said in a candid statement Tuesday.
  • Vodafone said it would cut 11,000 jobs over three years out of a total number of employees of just over 100,000. Reuters reported that this is the largest round of cuts in the company’s history.

Vodafone has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs as part of a turnaround plan from the company’s newly appointed CEO Margherita Della Valle.

Paul Hanna | bloomberg | Getty Images

“My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth. We will streamline our organisation, eliminating complexity to regain our competitive edge. We will reallocate resources to deliver the high quality service our customers have come to expect and drive further growth from the unique position of the Vodafone business,” Della Vale said.

Vodafone reported revenues of 45.7 billion euros ($49.7 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, almost unchanged from the previous year.

But it issued downbeat guidance for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, saying free cash flow would drop to 3.3 billion euros, down from 4.8 billion euros a year earlier. Free cash flow is a measure of how much cash a company has left after operating expenses and other expenses are paid.

