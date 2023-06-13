Vladimir Putin made this decision: hammered the last nail in Wagner’s coffin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s founder and head of Russia’s most powerful mercenary force, previously rejected such a request from the Defense Ministry, indicating he would withdraw his troops from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

But Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he wanted all private military companies to sign the agreement, ending a long-running dispute between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner group and amending the law to legalize their operations.

This is the only way to ensure social guarantees for mercenaries as they currently have no contract with the government and no contract with the Ministry of Defence.

Putin said at his briefing on Tuesday.

The new contract system will integrate Wagner more closely and Prigozhin, considered irresponsible by some government officials, to the command structure of the Ministry of DefenseAlthough in a subordinate position to the Ministry.

The move will make it harder for Prigozhin to build his own political and military influence, which he has been working on for the past few months while continuing to discredit officials in the Russian Defense Ministry in addition to his own success in Bahmut.

