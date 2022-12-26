Vladimir Putin: I am ready for negotiations

In an interview broadcast on Russian public television, Putin said: “Everything is based on the policy of our geopolitical enemies who want to divide Russia, historical Russia.”

“Divide and rule. That’s what they’ve always tried to do and that’s what they’re trying to do now, but our goal is different: to unite the Russian people,” declared Putin.

According to Putin, the Russian military is “moving in the right direction”. “We are defending our national interests, our citizens and the interests of our people,” he said a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 11th month.

The Russian president has repeatedly criticized Kiev and its Western allies for “refusing to negotiate”. But as he said,

“Willingness to negotiate with all participants in the process

for acceptable results”.

“We have always tried to resolve all differences in a peaceful way, through negotiations,” he added.

Responding to a question about the delivery of the US Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, the Russian president said he was “one hundred percent” sure that Russian forces would destroy it – agreed during a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The weapon, which the Ukrainian military has requested from its American ally for months.

“No one should be afraid of relations between two close allies, Moscow and Minsk, which are not directed against anyone, but serve common interests,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Russian state television on Sunday, responding to concerns. In connection with the visit to Minsk on the 19th, Berlin President Putin expressed in December.

Putin said at a press conference after the talks that “Russian-Belarusian economic, cultural, humanitarian, defense and security relations were discussed.”

Mihajlo Podoljak, adviser to the head of the presidential office in Kiev, said in his Twitter message on Sunday evening that he believed that Vladimir Putin definitely did not want to negotiate, although he repeatedly indicated this.

“Russia does not want negotiations and is trying to find a way to impeachment”

– wrote Podoljak. “So, it is clear that we are moving towards the court,” said the Ukrainian presidential adviser, accepting the idea of ​​the Kyiv leadership that the Russian government wants to hold the Russian government responsible before the international community for the Russian action in Ukraine. Tribunal.

“Only Russia attacked Ukraine and killed its people,” Podoljak insisted. He added that there was no other “side, motive or geopolitics” on the issue.

The Ukrainian command managed to attack a Russian command post in southern Kherson during the day, during which at least seventy Russian soldiers were wounded.

Opening image: MTI/EPA/Luca Piergiovanni