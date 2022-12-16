Vladimir Putin also followed suit with sanctions

Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by about 2.5 percent by the end of 2022, not 20 percent as many previously predicted, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a teleconference of the Council for Strategic Developments and National Plans on Thursday.

In January-November of this year, the federal budget was passed with a surplus of 560 billion rubles (almost HUF 3,360 billion), and next year a moderate deficit of 2 percent of GDP is predicted for the Russian budget.

The Russian president said the poverty rate fell to 10.5 percent in the third quarter and that it was necessary to maintain this downward trend.

In Russian foreign trade, the ratio of mutual settlements in rubles doubled compared to December 2021 and accounted for one third of the total amount. He praised the fact that the Russian ruble has become one of the strongest currencies in the world since the beginning of this year.

He said it

Russia will increase gas exports to the East, and the parameters of the planned military-industrial complex and state security directives will be reviewed.

He announced that the interest rate would be raised to 8 percent from the current 7 percent and the preferential mortgage loan would be extended till July 1, 2024. Residents of Russia’s new regions — annexed from Ukraine — will be offered a 2 percent discount mortgage loan for new construction. Next year, a 6 per cent family mortgage will be extended to families raising two children under the age of 18.

Talking about infrastructure development, he said this

Russia will focus on rail access to ports in the Azov-Black Sea basin.

An additional 250 billion rubles (almost HUF 1,500 billion) will be earmarked for the development of transport, communal and social infrastructure, and 100 billion rubles (almost HUF 600 billion) for infrastructure loans to the Russian Far East. In the next budgets, additional funds will be earmarked for the scheme aimed at modernizing the housing and utilities sector.

One of the main technical tasks set for 2023 is to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty in this area and accelerate the development of the manufacturing sector. He emphasized the introduction of new robotics and aerial drone projects.

Talking about the support of mothers and children, he ordered raising the beneficiary limit from 18 to 19 for Krug Dobra (Circle of Virtue) Foundation, established to support children suffering from serious, life-threatening, chronic or rare diseases. He ordered that by the end of 2023 every child under 3 years of age should have a nursery place.

Putin said the key to increasing the financial well-being of Russian families is creating new jobs and economic growth.

Opening image: MTI/AP/Kreml/Pool/Mihail Mecel