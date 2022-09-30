September 30, 2022

Vladimir Putin accused the West of something serious

Arzu 44 mins ago 1 min read

We know that in the West they are working on scenarios that could provoke new conflicts in the CIS region. But there are still enough of them – Putin emphasized.

The Russian president called the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as conflicts on the borders of individual CIS countries, a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the same time, he noted that the risk of instability is increasing, including in the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The Russian leader accused the geopolitical enemies of the CIS states of being ready to inflame old conflicts, create new crises, turn any country “into a center of crisis, incite color revolution and conduct bloodshed.” Development of a more just world order.”

He said the West is clinging to the past and trying to practice dictatorship in international relations, economy, culture and sports.

Unilateral hegemony is inexorably collapsing. This is the objective reality that the West categorically rejects. And we will see everything that follows

Putin said.

He stressed that external security and internal stability are the key conditions for the continued development of states in the region. He called for an analysis of the security risks of the CIS member states and strengthening of mutual support.

Cover image credit: MTI/Gavriil Grigorov

