Vivo X Fold has a fingerprint reader on both screens

Follow likes SamsungAnd Huawei (And honor), MotorolaAnd xiaomi And OPPOWe have a new competitor in the foldable smartphone market. As I mentioned Chinese Engadget Earlier today, the Vivo X Fold was the first of its kind to feature only Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 first generation The processor, but also the fingerprint reader under the screen – of the ultrasonic type – is on Both Its main and external screens (instead of having a side-mounted capacitive sensor like the other folds). Unfortunately, this device is only available in China at the moment.

When open, the floating zirconium alloy center plate rises slightly to support the flexible AMOLED panel, making the crease less noticeable. vivo

Very similar to a file Huawei Mate X2 And the Oppo Find N, the X Fold has also adopted a waterdrop-bending hinge design to achieve a gapless fold while reducing the foldable AMOLED panel crease. But Vivo takes things a step further: when open, the floating zirconium alloy center plate rises to gently push against the flexible plate, thus smoothing out the remaining wrinkle. While this sounds impressive, we have to see it in person to believe it.

According to TÜV Rheinland, the X Fold can withstand 300,000 times more – 100,000 times more than the Oppo Find N certification. Assuming an average user would open and close a foldable phone 80 times a day, the X Fold should be good for about 10 years of daily use. This is, of course, assuming you can withstand 311 grams for a long time; The latest large-format foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei weigh 271 grams and 295 grams, respectively.

Vivo X Fold has a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. vivo

For a foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold has a surprisingly powerful array of cameras. First, this is the second foldable phone to have a periscope zoom camera (8 MP, 5x optical zoom, optical stabilization), after the Huawei Mate X2. The X Fold also comes with a 50MP main camera (Samsung GN5 sensor, f/1.75, optical stabilization), a 48MP wide camera (Sony IMX598, f/2.2, 114° field of view, low distortion) and a 12MP Portrait camera (IMX663, f / 1.98, 47mm equivalent focal length). And yes, you get Zeiss T* coating here for its anti-glare properties. It is a setting similar to X70 Pro +except for the lack of precise axes and loss of optical stabilization in two of the cameras.

Vivo X Fold has an external display with a ratio of 21:9 and an internal foldable screen with a ratio of 4:3.55. vivo

In terms of screen aspect ratio, Vivo settled somewhere between the tall Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the wide Oppo Find N. The 6.53-inch 2,520 x 1,080 (21:9) external display features an 8-inch 2,160 x 1,916 (4:3.55) panel. Both are in the nature of the Samsung E5 AMOLED and support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, but only the larger panel features an adaptive refresh rate to save more power. These screens also have 16MP f/2.45 selfie cameras, although you can always unlock the phone and toggle the Rear Selfie mode to take advantage of the more powerful cameras instead.

vivo

Like its competitors, some of the built-in X Fold apps — found inside Android 12’s OriginOS Ocean — take advantage of the foldable form factor. For example, the Camera app offers a kickstand mode that is useful for time-lapse videos and low-angle shots. You can also use the device like a laptop with the Notes app built in, as well as with Chinese third-party apps like QQ for video calls and Youku for video streaming. We hope that Vivo will expand these benefits to Western applications before a possible international launch.

There is still a list of features worth noting. The dual-cell 4600mAh battery supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse charging to help your friends in need. In fact, the X Fold comes with an 80W USB-PD GaN charger with two USB-C ports, so you can charge your laptop with it too.

The phone itself also packs a file Cirrus Logic CS43131 A Hi-Fi chip (although there is no 3.5 mm headphone jack), three microphones, stereo speakers, a pressure gauge, various heat dissipation features and an infrared port – a common feature in Chinese phones for controlling home appliances. And for the first time, Vivo has added an actual silent mode slider, which is only seen on Apple and OnePlus devices these days.

vivo

Vivo X Fold is already available for pre-order In China, with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version asking for 8,999 yuan (about $1,410), and the top version with double the storage for 9,999 yuan ($1,570). You can choose blue or gray, both wrapped in vegan leather at the back.