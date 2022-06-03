Virgo for the month of June 2022

June horoscope for Virgo

You have an exciting scheme with lots of professional activities coming up, the ability to spontaneously travel over a long weekend, and a fun time spent at your home and family too. In many ways, your graph is enviable because you have so many activities in both the public and private areas of your life. In addition, your ruling planet, Mercury, is about to make a direct transition on June 3, after it has been retrograde since May 10. If you feel like you’ve experienced a number of roadblocks and delays in the past month, these are about to immediately disappear once Mercury returns to its normal orbit on June 3.

The New Moon of May 30 in Gemini, 9 degrees, lit your 10th house to honor you, your awards, and your accomplishments. It was a great new moon where both Jupiter and Mars wholeheartedly supported this new moon, making it the best new moon of 2022 for you to select a prestigious new location or get an upgrade. A new moon opens a gateway to energy that lasts for weeks or months, so if you’re considering a change you should look through the listings and connect with a headhunter after June 3.

If you are self-employed, you may be working with new clients whose support will boost your professional reputation through associations – clients who will also pay you well. With this new moon in Gemini – a sign that ancient astrologers called a double-bodied sign – you may get two displays, and you may have to choose between them. If you are self-employed, you may be able to take on two projects, one from each new client. The first week of June, after June 3rd, would be a good time to launch an advertising campaign, publicity or on social media to raise awareness of your recent work.

Careers that stand out as possibilities for you will focus in particular on your expertise in the communication arts. If you are proficient in writing, editing, computer coding or public speaking, being a public speaker or specialist in marketing, public relations, library science, journalism or sales, or up to date with the latest aspects of the digital world, make it a point to emphasize your talents in one or more More of the areas mentioned during a new job interview. Gemini also rules transportation, the post office, shipping, courier, and courier. Your new job could benefit from your experience in one of these areas.